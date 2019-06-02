CHARLOTTE, N.C. — February is teen dating violence awareness month, so the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department's Domestic Violence Unit is aiming to start conversations on the issue.

"The nationwide statistics tell us that about 85% of parents don't think teen dating violence is a problem," said Sergeant Craig Varnum, CMPD's Domestic Violence Unit Supervisor.

Statistics show that one in three adolescents in the U.S. is a victim of abuse from their relationship partner. According to those numbers, Sgt. Varnum says 1.5 million kids in our high schools across America are victimized every single year.

"And the number one age group for intimate partner violence is 16 to 24 year old girls," he added.

CMPD posted a video on their Facebook page with some of the alarming numbers.

Addie Auman, a victim advocate, said the police department gets about 40,000 domestic violence calls a year and work 50 to 60 cases a month.

"We are really busy," Auman said.

Recent incidents show teens' cellphones have turned into outlets for abuse.

Rock Hill Spokesman Mark Bollinger told NBC Charlotte less than two weeks ago about a incident involving two teens and sexual abuse.

"Even if there's consent between the two people, you just can't put that out there," he said.

According to police, a teen secretly recorded himself having sex with a 14-year-old student and shared it on the social media app Snapchat. If convicted, the 17-year-old teen could face prison time.

In an effort to prevent sexual, verbal, physical and emotional abuse, officers are asking schools -- students and staff -- to wear orange this month. Their hope is others will ask about it, and it will spark conversations on the matter.

"Is it healthy for your partner to text you 500 times in one day?" Sgt. Varnum said. "Is it healthy for your boyfriend or girlfriend to check your phone?"

Sgt. Varnum says parents and friends should be asking questions like these to their loved ones.

The unit says there biggest piece of advice for parents and teachers is to simply talk about it.

CMPD's Domestic Violence Unit will be talking about at different community events through the month of February, with more information on times and locations on their social media accounts. Next week is #RespectWeek and February 12 is the #WearOrangeForLoveDay 2019.