Charlotte charity giving kids a sports dream come true

Avery Caruso is 10 years old and about to get the trip of a lifetime. The little girl is fighting cancer and the trip will be a welcomed change for her.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A young girl from Concord is starting her week with a smile because she is getting a trip to Los Angeles to see professional soccer, he favorite sport.

It’s a big trip with an even bigger meaning behind it.

When your name is Avery Caruso, and you’re 10 years old, you’re a rock star in the neighborhood over the weekend.

"Really, all I know is that I am going to be watching a soccer game and I get to ride in a limo from the airport, and that’s all because the rest is a surprise” said Caruso.

It is a bit more than just a surprise actually.

“It means to me that I can take a break and I get to not think about all that I have been through, and sometimes I don’t like thinking about it, so this is going to be a break off,” she said.

This little soccer player deserves it. Many of us have had pandemic hardships, but hers is a bit harder. Avery’s family might need that break too.

“So Avery was diagnosed with leukemia in August of 2020, so we went through the pandemic with all this. Avery is in remission and her front line treatments are done, but there are other treatments to make sure it doesn’t come back” said Kristy Caruso, Avery’s mom.

Avery is tough and she takes chemo every night. At the moment, she says she feels great... great enough to travel and to be treated like a real VIP, all made possible by Dream On 3 (DO3) and the LA Galaxy soccer franchise.

“Avery actually came to us through Levine, they told us she is an amazing soccer fan, and that she is an awesome kid, super resilient, and really deserving of something special. Then, we came and met her and fell in love with her and her family and we knew she was the perfect fit” said Casey Reardon with Dream On 3.

Avery will be back at the end of the week, with plenty of photos and video to share.

