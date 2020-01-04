CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Florida couple is going viral for their innovative way of keeping their photography business up and running despite dozens of cancellations due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Kareem and Sandy Virgo have created virtual photoshoots, using their iPhone.

“Facetime has this photo feature,” said Kareen. “My wife brought up the idea, ‘Hey we FaceTime a lot’ so why don’t you try it out on a couple of people and do a couple of edits?”

Sandy said she knew people could take their own photos and she and her husband could edit, but she still wanted the ability to interact with clients.

“We actually had the chance to speak to people and kind of direct them and pose them,” said Sandy “We’re like, 'Okay go over there by that bush.'”

The newlyweds started their photography business five years ago. Since then, it’s been their main source income. However, with the closure of non-essential businesses and social distancing mandates, the Virgos knew they had to think of a quick solution.

“We were wondering how we were going to make money," Kareem said.

In the last 72 hours, their business has gone from overlooked to overbooked.

“We have like over 450 appointments,” Sandy said.

Their new found clientele is spread out all over the country from New York, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and even here in the Carolinas.

“What started off as a crazy idea is touching so many people,” said Sandy.

The two have received an abundance of messages of gratitude.

One client writing, “You just gave me life and hope.” The message ends with the client saying, “Taking my maternity pictures is all I have left. Thank you so much.”

Kareem says “it makes him feel good,” knowing he and his wife are “making a difference in the world.”

If you’re interested in booking a virtual photoshoot, head to www.reemphotography.com or @photosbyreem on Instagram.

