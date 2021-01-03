Once living out of a car, now these high school sweethearts are getting a $30K dream wedding

Nancy Vargas and Dylan Duggins won a contest for a dream wedding at Bella Collina Mansion in Stokesdale.

STOKESDALE, N.C. — It’s a fairytale come true for one Triad couple.

Nancy Vargas and Dylan Duggins won a $30,000 wedding package from Bella Collina Mansion’s dream giveaway.

They met in high school on the bus 10 years ago and have gone through a lot together since then.

The couple went from living out of a car to finding a home and fulfilling work.

To them, this wedding means a lot.

“It was very – it was emotional," Vargas said.

“It was very overwhelmingly happy," Duggins said. "It was like a huge weight had been lifted off of our shoulders. We’ve been together for 10 years and engaged for eight. So, we’ve definitely been trying to get married for a long time.”