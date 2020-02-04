CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Singles hoping to find their perfect match this year may feel like they have hit a rough patch, but that doesn't mean your dating life has to come to a complete halt.

Some singles proving romance is alive by being creative. For example, Jeremy Cohen was home alone in New York when he saw his neighbor dancing.

"I waved to her and she waved back and at that moment I thought to myself how can I get in contact with her," Cohen said.

Cohen quickly wrote his phone number on a piece of paper, attached it to his drone, and flew it to her.

"It's honestly the nicest thing anyone's ever done for me," Tori Cignarella said.

It's love in the time of coronavirus, where social distancing makes dating nearly impossible.

"People have a lot of anxiety right now, dating during COVID-19, but it doesn't necessarily mean they don't want to be connecting with people on a heart level," said Carolinas Matchmaker Laurie Berzack.

Most dating apps are seeing a surge in downloads and increase in conversations. Tinder says they've seen a 20% increase in daily conversations worldwide and a 19% increase in the United States.

"You don't have to put your love life on hold, just because the country is on hold," Berzack said.

Berzack has been seen it all during her 14 years in the love industry. Now she's setting people up on virtual dates.

"It forces you to connect on an emotional level and you can really pay attention to how does somebody communicate what is their sense of humor seem like, what do they talk about," Berzack said.

Berzack offers some tips if you are dating right now. She says to have good lighting for video chat and make sure you're talking about other topics other than coronavirus.

"Date — and look like you would if you were going on a real date," Berzack said.

She has also created a Facebook group for singles called, For Singles in the Carolinas, creating another way for people to connect.

It's open to all age groups.

And as for Jeremy and Tori, they met in person. Jeremy in a plastic bubble, all in the name of love.

