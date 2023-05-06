Deals, discounts and freebies for National Nurse's Week and Teacher Appreciation Week

Several businesses are celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week and National Nurse's Week with deals, discounts and freebies for qualifying customers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This week, we're celebrating those who care for us the most: nurses and teachers

May 6-12 marks National Nurse's Week. It's named for nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale as it falls on her birthday, according to the American Nurses Association.

This week is also Teacher Appreciation Week, which runs from May 8-12.

Several businesses are celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week and National Nurse's Week with deals, discounts and freebies for qualifying customers. Check out just a few of them here!

Nurses and teachers get a free 32 oz. iced tea from May 3-10 with a valid medical or educator ID at participating locations.

Nurses and teachers, this one’s for you. From 5/3-5/10, take a break with a McAlister’s Tea, on us. Just our way of... Posted by McAlister's Deli on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Dunkin' is thanking nurses by giving away free hot or iced coffee to nurses on May 6 at participating locations.

Cros has started a new year-round 15-25% off discount for nurses starting on May 5. You can also nominate a nurse for the free Crocs for nurses giveaway.

Firehouse Subs' is giving teachers any free medium sub with the purchase of any medium or large sub, chips, and drink May 8-12. Nurses can also get the same deal on May 6-7.

Teachers who shop at Michaels get a 15% Teacher Discount online and in-store when they verify their educator ID online through Michael Rewards.

