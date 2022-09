LIST | Run clubs you can join in the Charlotte-area

Looking for a run club to join?

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're looking to join a great community of runners in the Charlotte area, you're in luck!

WCNC Charlotte has compiled a list of run clubs that meet in our area. They are broken down by the days they meet.

List compiled from Run CLT Run - give them a follow!

Old Armor Run Club – Kannapolis

Every Monday at 6:00 PM

Click for More Info



Run United – Huntersville

Every Monday at 6:00 PM

8936 NorthPointe Executive Park Drive, Huntersville NC 28078

Barn Burners - Charlotte

Every Monday at 6:30 PM

Meets in front of Trolley Barn

Pineville Run Club

Every Monday at 6:30 PM

Click for More Info

Joggers for Lagers – Amor Artis Brewery, Fort Mill

Every Monday at 6:30 PM

Click for More Info

Taproom Run Club

Every Monday at 6:30 PM

Click for More Info

Heist Brewery Running Club

Every Monday at 6:30 PM

Click for More Info

Monday Run at Charlotte Running Company, Dilworth

Every Monday at 6:30 PM

Click for More Info

BMR- CLT Rail Trail Run

Every Monday at 6:15 PM

Click for More Info

Pizza Peel Run Club, Matthews

Every Monday at 6:30 PM

Click for More Info

Cows on The Moove

Every Tuesday at 6:00 PM

Armored Cow Brewery

Click for More Info

URC Run Club

Every Tuesday at 6:00 PM

1027 Providence Road

Click for More Info

Midnight Mulligan Brewing Run Club

Every Tuesday at 6:00 PM

Click for More Info

Fonta Flora Run Club – Optimist Hall

Every Tuesday at 6:30 PM

Click for More Info

MadMiles Run Club

Every Tuesday at 6:30 PM

1701 N. Graham Street, Charlotte

Click for More Info

Ultra53Run!

Every Tuesday at 6:30 PM

Click for More Info

The Cedar Stump Pub Run/Walk Club

Every Tuesday at 6:30 PM

Click for More Info

Primal Belmont Runners

Every Tuesday at 6:30 PM

Click for More Info

Model A Brewing

Every Tuesday at 6:30 PM

Click for More Info

RunBots - Wooden Robot

Every Tuesday at 6:30

Southern Strain Brewing Run Club- Concord

Every Tuesday at 6:15 PM

Click for More Info

Southern Strain Brewing Run Club -Plaza Midwood

Every Tuesday at 6:30 PM

Click for More Info

Carolina Beer Temple

Every Tuesday at 6:45 PM

Click for More Info

FiA (Females in Action)

Caribou Coffee (Fairview)

Every Wednesday at 5:30 AM

Click for More Info

Beatty Trails CRC Trail Run

Colonel Francis Beatty Park (meet by the tennis courts)

Every Wednesday at 7:00 AM (4 mile loop)

On Tap, Mooresville

Every Wednesday at 6:00 PM

Click for More Info



RunHopFly Run Club

Every Wednesday at 6:00 PM

Click for More Info

Lower Left Brew Run Club

Every Wednesday at 6:00 PM

Click for More Info

Southern Strain Run Club, Concord

Every Wednesday at 6:15 PM

Click for More Info

Auto Pour Run Club

Every Wednesday at 6:30 PM

Click for More Info

NoDa Brewing Run Club

Every Wednesday at 6:30 PM

Click for More Info

Taproom Social Run Club

Every Wednesday at 6:30 PM

Click for More Info

Sycamore Brewing Run Club

Every Wednesday at 6:30 PM

Click for More Info

Resident Culture Run Club

Every Wednesday at 6:30 PM

Click for More Info

Run Club at Pizza Peel, Cotswold

Every Wednesday at 6:30 PM

Click for More Info

Town Brewing Run Club

Every Wednesday at 6:30 PM

Click for More Info

FiA (Females in Action)

Alexander Graham Track

Every Thursday at 5:15 AM

Click for More Info

FiA (Females in Action)

Jay M. Robinson Middle School

Every Thursday at 5:15 AM

Click for More Info



Ballantyne Running Club

Every Thursday at 6:15 PM

Click for More Info

Protagonist Run Club

Every Thursday at 6:00 PM

Click for More Info

Triple C Beer Runners

Every Thursday at 6:30 PM

Click for More Info

Rock Hill Brewing Run Club

Every Thursday at 6:30 PM

Click for More Info

Devil’s Logic Brewing Run Club

Every Thursday at 6:30 PM

Click for More Info

Greenway Gateway Run Group

Anne Springs Close Greenway

Every Thursday at 6:30 PM

Click for More Info

Divine Barrel Brewing Run Club

Every Thursday at 6:30 PM

Click for More Info

Legion-dary Legion Brewery Run Club

Every Thursday at 6:30 PM

Click for More Info

OMR Mint Hill Run Club

Every Thursday at 6:30 PM

Click for More Info

Monroe Run Group at East Frank’s

Every Thursday at 6:30 PM

Click for More Info

RISE-N-RUN

Friday, August 19, 2022 at 6:00 AM

presented by: Run For Your Life and Charlotte Running Club

RFYL, University- 1816 E Arbors Dr, Charlotte

FiA (Females in Action)

Harris Teeter, Myers Park

Every Saturday at 6:30 AM

Click for More Info

CLT Morning Run

Every Saturday at 7:30 AM

CCT Run Club at Cross Conditioning Training

Every Saturday at 7:00 AM

Click for More Info

MadMiles Run Club (virtual option available!)

Every Saturday at 10:00 AM

Elizabeth Park, Charlotte

Click for More Info

Great Wagon Road Run Club

Every Saturday at 11:30 AM

Link to address

FiA (Females in Action)

Harris Teeter, Morrocroft

Every Sunday at 6:30 AM

Click for More Info

The Flying Biscuit 3/6 Sunday Run

Every Sunday at 6:30 AM and 7:30 AM

Click for More Info

Waxhaw Run Club

Every Sunday at 7:30 AM

Meet at Heart Wall across from the Bike Depot

(parking lot is behind Bike Depot)



The Sunday Long Run

Every Sunday at 7:30 AM

Click for More Info

Dirt Church- presented by OMR Ultra

Stevens Creek Nature Preserve, Mint Hill

Every Sunday at 7:30 AM

Click for More Info

NoDa Brewing Run Club

Every Sunday at 12:00 PM

Click for More Info

Pharr Mill Run Club, Harrisburg

Every Sunday at 2:00 PM

Click for More Info

Dust Off Brewing Company Run Club

Every Sunday at 2:00 PM

Click for More Info

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts