Discovery Place Nature unveils redesign

First built in 1947, the nature center is a partnership between Mecklenburg County and Discovery Place.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Discovery Place has unveiled design plans for the revamp of their Discovery Place Nature located adjacent to Charlotte's Freedom Park.

Officials hope the redesign will create a world-class environmental education center with a free public garden filled with wildlife and native plants. The project is a partnership between Mecklenburg County, who owns the property and facility, and Discovery Place, which also operates the Discovery Place Science museum in Uptown Charlotte.

When it first opened in 1947, the current Discovery Place Nature was the first nature museum in the Southeast.

“Discovery Place Nature has been an incredible community resource for decades,” Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio said in a released statement. “This is a huge step toward ensuring it remains a valuable learning resource for decades to come.”

The cost of the redesign project was not included in the announcement.

Discovery Place Nature is located on Sterling Road and is accessible from Freedom Park by a small footbridge over Little Sugar Creek.

