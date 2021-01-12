Drought conditions are concerning some communities with low lake levels.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some Charlotte-area communities are concerned about low lake levels. In the City of Monroe, officials say they have plans to manage its water supply during the drought.

Signs of the driest fall since 2007 are evident at Lake Lee. Lake levels are running low after weeks of less than an inch of rain.

"Anytime you don't have enough rainfall, it does get concerning, but we are very confident we have enough capacity to serve our resident needs," Pete Hovanec said.

Monroe residents rely heavily on three lakes for their primary water supply, but there's a foot and a half deficit.

Pete Hovanec with the City of Monroe said they are prepared if the drought becomes severe with the help of a massive pump system.

"It's just really helpful to transfer the water from lake to lake to ensure the water is getting to the treatment facility where it can be cleaned and ready to go out to the public," Hovanec said.

Hovanec said they've dealt with serious drought conditions in the past, and will continue to monitor this one.

"Water usage is not real high during this time. You're not doing a lot of irrigation on fields and lawns, so it's a good time if there ever is a good time for it to happen," Hovanec said.

During the summer, water usage for Monroe is nine million gallons per day, and down to about six million gallons this time of year.

The City of Monroe says if they don't get another drop of rain, they have enough water supply to last them for the next 300 days.