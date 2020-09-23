Huntersville family takes virtual learning on cross country adventure

They're encouraging others to learn Spanish as a way to build meaningful relationships in the community.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Huntersville family is putting an adventurous spin on virtual learning. Last month, they hit the road in an RV to see the country while tackling online schooling. But the family’s ultimate goal has been to help spread kindness, acceptance and understanding through language.

The Babbitt family drove out of Charlotte 3 weeks ago and as they headed west, they’ve made the country their classroom. Life on the road has been an entirely new education for them.

"It's been hard at times. We didn't have a lot of cell reception in Yellowstone and Grand Teton so that made our road schooling challenging,” said Adrienne Babbitt. She’s on the road with her husband, 5 kids and dog, Hugo.

The kids log on for their daily zoom classes and then get to take in the beautiful sights and sounds the country has to offer.

“I feel like they're still learning, and I also feel like they're getting a different type of education they wouldn't get in a classroom,” said Babbitt.

They’ve been to several National Parks, working in many different subjects. But the main extracurricular is the family business, Learn with me Languages, a family language exchange to help others learn Spanish.

Who remembers the Babbitt family!? The Huntersville family left a few weeks ago to take virtual learning on the road in... Posted by Chloe Leshner on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

They still have months more of learning planned on their bilingual bus. The goal is to turn lessons in language into meaningful relationships. Relationships they hope will better the community.

“Instead of a child who's Hispanic maybe feeling different, my child can make them feel included. Anytime we expose our kids to cultural diversity and what makes our culture special, like language, it makes them include others. That’s really in my mind, what we need right now,” said Babbitt.