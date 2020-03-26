KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It can be hard to stay busy at home in quarantine, especially for this long and if you have kids.

We've compiled some off-the-cuff options to keep you entertained.

Here are 40 ideas from the 10News team, and viewers who weighed in on Facebook:

  1. Make an obstacle course
  2. Paint a fun accent wall in  your home
  3. Word searches
  4. Text all the people in your phone you haven’t talked to in at least a year
  5. Learn a new language through apps like Duolingo
  6. Look at pictures of puppies
  7. Write letters and mail them to your friends and family
  8. Play board games by their actual assigned rules
  9. Unsubscribe from all those coupon emails you keep getting
  10. Watch your favorite movies and host your own awards show for the best
  11. Draw a self portrait
  12. Learn how to braid
  13. Pick one food (maybe Cheez-its?) and make a meal around it
  14. Buy gift cards to your favorite local businesses
  15. Go on a scavenger hunt inside or around your neighborhood
  16. Make the toilet look like it's smoking. 
  17. Dye your hair a fun color. Temporary dye will come out before you go back to work!
  18. Build your favorite buildings out of Legos
  19. Learn about and celebrate holidays from other countries
  20. Try beatboxing
  21. Build a blanket fort
  22. Read a new book
  23. Color!
  24. Do a puzzle with a lot of pieces
  25. Change out of your pajamas
  26. Learn yoga
  27. Bake bread from scratch
  28. Plant a porch garden
  29. Make flower arrangements (flowers can be fake)
  30. Go outside!
  31. Make and decorate cookies
  32. Have a dance party by yourself, it's more fun than you think
  33. Learn how to play an instrument
  34. Call your mom, grandma, uncle, cousin
  35. Have a fashion show
  36. Work out
  37. Gift wrap random things in your house
  38. Knit something
  39. Have a shaving cream fight
  40. Teach your dog a new trick

