KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It can be hard to stay busy at home in quarantine, especially for this long and if you have kids.

We've compiled some off-the-cuff options to keep you entertained.

Here are 40 ideas from the 10News team, and viewers who weighed in on Facebook:

RELATED: These states have issued stay-at-home orders. What does that mean?

Make an obstacle course Paint a fun accent wall in your home Word searches Text all the people in your phone you haven’t talked to in at least a year Learn a new language through apps like Duolingo Look at pictures of puppies Write letters and mail them to your friends and family Play board games by their actual assigned rules Unsubscribe from all those coupon emails you keep getting Watch your favorite movies and host your own awards show for the best Draw a self portrait Learn how to braid Pick one food (maybe Cheez-its?) and make a meal around it Buy gift cards to your favorite local businesses Go on a scavenger hunt inside or around your neighborhood Make the toilet look like it's smoking. Dye your hair a fun color. Temporary dye will come out before you go back to work! Build your favorite buildings out of Legos Learn about and celebrate holidays from other countries Try beatboxing Build a blanket fort Read a new book Color! Do a puzzle with a lot of pieces Change out of your pajamas Learn yoga Bake bread from scratch Plant a porch garden Make flower arrangements (flowers can be fake) Go outside! Make and decorate cookies Have a dance party by yourself, it's more fun than you think Learn how to play an instrument Call your mom, grandma, uncle, cousin Have a fashion show Work out Gift wrap random things in your house Knit something Have a shaving cream fight Teach your dog a new trick

RELATED: Zoo Knoxville is "Bringing the Zoo to YOU!" during coronavirus closure

RELATED: Resources to keep your kids entertained and learning while they're stuck at home