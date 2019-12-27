PITTSBURGH — A hospital in Pennsylvania helped welcome the newest member of the North Pole to the world.

Okay—maybe baby Lorenzo isn’t heading that far north, but his last name is Clause, and he was born on Christmas Day. UPMC Horizon in Pittsburgh shared the sweet story on its Twitter.

Parents Amanda and Randy Clause welcomed the 7-pound, 11-ounce bundle of Christmas joy at 9:47 a.m. on Dec. 25.

Baby Clause wasn’t the only present delivered on Christmas.

A family in New Hampshire welcomed a baby Christmas morning with the help of law enforcement. State Police Sergeant Tony Vincent Greico, Trooper Ryan St. Cyr and Officer Ryan Nolan delivered little Dominick on Interstate 93 and later reunited with him and his parents on Christmas Day.

The New York Times published a chart showing the most common and least common birthdays in the United States. The table showed that Christmas was the least common day for babies to be born in the U.S.

