CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Research shows that family-friendly work policies lead to happier employees, making them more productive and likelier to stay with their employers.

That’s not surprising when you consider that moms make up 70 percent of the workforce.

The South Carolina Department of Insurance is launching one of the most progressive family-friendly work policies in the country. But where do you draw the line?

Men and women we spoke with think the SCDOI goes a little too far.

One man in uptown Charlotte compared it to sitting next to a baby on a plane.

“I mean if you’re sitting there you’re trying to do work or anything and the child is screaming for whatever reason," he said. "I could see that as a problem."

“Fine, bring your child to work but it’s going to be a distraction and you’re not gonna be focused on your job if you’ve got a child there,” a woman told us.

Department Director Ray Farmer told us they’ve taken precautions to limit distractions from the new babies-at-work policy that allows a parent to bring their infant to work for the first six months of a child’s life.

“Just in case the child is a little fussy or needs attention, we’re having what we’re calling a 'quiet room' that we’ve set aside,” Farmer said.

The quiet room is a spruced up old storage room. A place moms can calm a crying baby or breastfeed. The policy is especially helpful when you consider that most daycares Won’t take babies younger than six months old.

The U.S. is the only developed country in the world without any guaranteed paid leave for new parents, only 14 percent of workers have that benefit.

Anjani Webb is one of the lucky ones. She just returned to Bank of America after 16 weeks of maternity leave. All of it paid!

“The bank does not differentiate between mothers and fathers, primary and secondary caregivers as well, if you’ve birthed a baby or adopted a baby,” she told us. “So my husband could have taken 16 weeks off.”

We found a few other Carolina companies going the extra mile for working moms. Presbyterian Hospital offers employees an on-site daycare. We also found one realty Company in Cary that allows babies at work.

