'A safe place to land' | Charlotte foster care service opens second facility to help unaccompanied immigrant children

Bethany Christian Services has helped about 200 children reunite with their loved ones in the U.S. since opening in 2021.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A local foster care facility is opening a second location to support immigrant families in the Charlotte community.

Bethany Christian Services takes care of unaccompanied children until they are reunited with their families here in the U.S. Leaders said it’s about being able to provide these kids a safe haven until they are back with their loved ones.

Janice and her husband Timothy Rowe are foster parents.

“I for one consider it a great responsibility and I think this has been a blessing to both of us to help children in this way,” she said.

15 birds are tattooed on Janice’s arm to represent the children she shares with her husband. 4 are biological children and 11 are adopted. On Timothy’s arm is a Bible verse about caring for orphans.

They say helping children is their calling. Moreover, with most of their kids now adults and out of the home, it left room for the Rowes to foster more children.

“Most of the time we don’t know everything that they have been through,” said Janice. “So for me, offering them that sense of security, a safe place to land, knowing they are safe with us, comfortable and loved while they are here is probably the best thing we can do.”

For the last year, they have fostered 31 children through Bethany Christian Services. These are children who fled their native countries because of violence, war, or extreme poverty. They make the journey to the U.S. to connect with family members who live here.

Terri Bowles is the North Carolina state director at Bethany Christian Services. She said all the kids and their loved ones want is a way out with a hand up.

“These families are fleeing and their children are coming here and really looking for a better life and safer life. Something we would want for our own children,” Bowles said.

In 2022, nearly 130,000 unaccompanied kids have come to the country according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. 47% come from Guatemala, 29% from Honduras, 13% from El Salvador, and the rest from other countries.

Once they cross the border, they are referred to the Office of Refugee Resettlement and then transitional foster care centers like Bethany Christian Services, which places them with foster families until they are reunited with their loved ones.

NOTE: The Unaccompanied Children (UC) Program is managed by the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) within the Administration for Children and Families (ACF), an operational division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Bethany Christian Services first opened its doors in 2021. Bowles said they have since helped about 200 children reunite with their loved ones. She adds foster families make a difference in helping kids during their transition.

“When they come here, they are usually scared, concerned, and worried,” said Bowles. “To be with a loving family who tries to meet them, help them, encourage them. You start to see them bounce back and be like every other child.”

Bowles is opening a second transitional foster care center in the Queen City. The center also serves as a daycare for foster families while they work, offering education therapy services and legal assistance for the children.

“We are triaging those children at that facility during the day, helping them get to a place where they can get reunited with their families,” said Bowles.

The average stay is about 45 days. Although the placement is temporary, the Rowes said every day with their foster children is an opportunity for them to give back.

“Enjoy the time that you have together with them and try to make it special because you know it is not a forever thing,” said Timothy.

“You’re just really trying to love on them while they are there in your home,” said Janice.

The Rowes said they have no plans to stop fostering and will continue to welcome these children as long they are able.

Right now the center has 27 licensed foster families and Boyles said they need about 100. They're calling out to Charlotte families to help. Keep in mind the goal is to reunite kids with their families and the stay is temporary.