BUFFALO, NY-It was a special day for one Western New York family.

Darrick and Jodi Castronova officially adopted their young foster son, two-year-old Korey after adopting his sister last year.

They say they didn't go into this expecting to adopt the two children but realized they'd have a better life than with their biological family.

VIDEO: WNY couple adopts child through foster care program

"I think the best way to describe it is, you have to look at it as an opportunity to love," says Jodi Castronova. "Sometimes those foster children don't stay with you, and sometimes you have to send them back, and sometimes that is the best scenario, and sometimes it's not. But, either way, you have to look at it as the time that you had was an opportunity to love them, and that love will never go wasted."

The Catronovas now have three adopted and two biological children... and they say they want to set a good example for other families.

May is National Foster Care Month.

© 2018 WGRZ