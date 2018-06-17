CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It's no secret that NBC Charlotte anchor Fred Shropshire loves his three children.

If you follow Fred on social media, you've probably seen several pictures of the kiddos. But those who know the evening anchor knows his passion for fatherhood goes far beyond social media. Back in January, Black Fathers ROCK, a Charlotte-based organization that works to dispel the stereotypes that "black fathers are absent," named Fred "Father of the Year."

Fred said being a father -- particularly a black father in America -- means it's important to instill a sense of identity.

"Unfortunately, we have to work hard at overcoming stereotypes," he said, regarding the stereotype that black fathers are absent. "In doing that, it's important to tell your kids who they are."

Fred said empowering them and laying out a foundation will set his children up for success. He went on to add that his father, a retired marine, and grandfather both played huge roles in his life.

"I was very blessed," he said. "My father was present in my life."

Fred said his father taught him the value of helping others.

"That's why I teach my kids how important it is to share," Fred said. "Because that's what life is about... It's about serving others, being useful and being a good person."

Fred said growing up, his grandfather would always encourage him to do his best in school.

"Every time I'd see him, he'd say 'let me see your report card... how are you doing in school?'" Fred recalled of his late grandfather.

