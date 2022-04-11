April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. While talking to kids about this topic is hard, one organization hopes to provide parents with tips.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to a YWCA study.

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Many parents know talking to their children about abuse is tough. Committee for Children has created a campaign for parents to talk to their children about in-person and online safety.

“We recognize that it can be really difficult for families to have conversations around personal safety," said Tia Kim, a Developmental Psychologist and Vice President of Education, Research, and Impact at the Committee for Children. "And so we wanted to evoke an image of comfort and warmth, like drinking a cup of hot chocolate."

Committee for Children created Hot Chocolate Talks as a way to make the awkward conversations feel as warm and comfortable as a mug of hot chocolate.

“So it's important to start these conversations early and to have them often throughout a child's life," Kim explained. We know through research that one of the most powerful tools to the prevention of child sexual abuse is to have these important personal safety conversations with kids.

Kim, who holds a doctorate in developmental psychology and completed three years of post-doctoral training at the Academic Center of Excellence on Youth Violence Prevention, suggests integrating these conversations into everyday family routines such as bath time.

Experts believe informed children are less likely to be abused, and those who feel comfortable talking openly with an adult are more likely to disclose abuse if it happens.

Kim suggests the three R's:

Teach kids to recognize safe versus unsafe touches.

safe versus unsafe touches. Secondly, helping kids understand that they can refuse any unwanted touches.

any unwanted touches. And third, give kids the courage to report any of this behavior that may happen to them to a trusted adult.

Kim said if your child is showing any sudden changes in mood or behavior, make sure to talk to them to see what’s going on.