'I was so scared' | Triad couple stuck in car during vacation in Hawaii

The couple left their resort and were unable to return, they slept in their car for two nights

HAWAII, USA — Tabitha Westmoreland and her boyfriend Chris Hege went to Maui to celebrate her birthday. It was her 10th trip to the island and his first. The vacation quickly turned from a luxury vacation to being forced to stay in their car.



"I was so scared the first night that we stayed because of the wildfires, I was afraid the fire was gonna break out and we had nowhere to go. We didn't know where to go," Westmoreland said.



A five day trip to Hawaii turned nightmare, Westmoreland and her boyfriend Hege say they only spent one night at their Hawaiian resort before they were forced to stay in their jeep for two nights.



"There were 60-70mph my little wind gusts, so you could imagine what it felt like sitting in a vehicle all night long," Hage said.



The couple parked close to the Harber with other people and saw things they could not unsee.



"There was people jumping in the harbor because they were taking pictures in front of front street they were jumping in the harbor to save their lives," Westmoreland said.



The couple says resources are low. and thankful locals helped with water, food and necessities."They gave us a roll of paper towels. I can say i use for a pillow for two nights in the jeep," Hage said.