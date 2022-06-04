New statewide initiative aims to reduce need for foster care in South Carolina

Connected Families is a partnership between South Carolina First Steps, the Department of Social Services, and the Department of Mental Health.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The formation of Connected Families, a new public-private initiative aimed to reduce the need for foster care in South Carolina, was announced Wednesday, April 6.

In South Carolina, DSS approximates there are 5,232 children aged 0-5 years of age that are at imminent risk of entering the foster care system. DSS's Family Preservation Services provides short-term, family-focused services designed to help families in crisis and keep children safely in their homes. Connected Families will enhance these services by expanding support and home visitation programs.

"We are moving toward, not just DSS but all agencies, are moving toward prevention strategies that strengthen families and prevent removal," explained Lauren Tinman with the state agency. The goal is to help families heal and grow so the child can stay with their caregivers instead of being pulled into foster care.

As an example, through Connected Families, DSS can refer families to a local First Steps, where they can participate in Parents as Teachers, an evidence-based home visitation program. Families who need additional support may receive Attachment and Biobehavioral Catch-Up (ABC) services. ABC is an in-home mental health intervention that is proven to increase parent sensitivity and promote positive parent-child interactions.

How does the Connected Families Framework apply to parenting toddlers and preschoolers? Join us and bring all your... Posted by Connected Families on Monday, April 4, 2022

“Connected Families is about the success of both parents and their young children,” said Georgia Mjartan, executive director of South Carolina First Steps. “Parents will learn the skills they need to be responsive to their children’s needs, to successfully bond with their young ones even in times of stress, and to establish the foundation their children need for a lifetime of stability and success.”

One example program coordinator Lis Guimaraes gave was of a South Carolina dad that joined Connected Families after he was charged with a DUI while his child was in the car. Guimaraes said, "they wanted to change, they wanted to do different, and they just need support to find their way.”

Connected Families is now operating in seven SC counties: Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Lexington, Richland, Pickens, and York.