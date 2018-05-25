With the holiday weekend here, perhaps you’re looking for a fun and quick getaway!

Here are the recommendations from our friends at AAA:

Show your patriotism in Charleston

• (3 half hour drive) Take a carriage ride around the historic South Carolina city and grab lunch at Patriot’s Point in Mount Pleasant and tour the U.S.S. Yorktown and Maritime Museum.

https://www.charlestoncvb.com/ and https://www.patriotspoint.org/

Head the mountains for waterfall walks

• (2-hour drive) Transylvania County, N.C., includes the town of Brevard (Looking Glass Falls, Hooker Falls, Bridal Veil Falls, Sliding Rock Falls, Batson Creek Falls and Connestee Falls) www.visitwaterfalls.com

• (3.5-hour drive) Highlands, N.C., has Dry Falls – where you can walk under the waterfalls, visit the charming town and maybe stay at the Old Edwards Inn) http://highlandschamber.org/

• (1.5-hour drive) Upstate S.C. includes (Twin Falls, Falls Park on The Reedy in Pickens County, S.C. and Greenville, S.C.) http://www.upcountrysc.com

Visit the Pettys

• (1.5-hour drive) Love Racing? Then head east to visit Level Cross, N.C. To tour the Richard Petty Museum and attend the 8th Annual PettyFest in Randleman, N.C. This is an open house event for fans with music, door prizes, a live auction and food vendors - fun for all ages!

http://www.heartofnorthcarolina.com/

Enjoy the great outdoors and some family fun

• (3-hour drive) Ride the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad, go whitewater rafting and attend the Swain County Heritage Festival, Farmer’s Markets and BBQ & Brews train rides in Bryson City, N.C. http://www.greatsmokies.com

Music, Fishing, Strawberries and Bonfires

• (3-hour drive) The Cherokee (N.C.) Annual Strawberry Festival, Trout Fishing Tournament, Bon Fire Stories and Music on the River — The music on the river includes a free open-air musical performance by the river on Friday and Saturday in the evenings of downtown Cherokee. All types of music are included. Rock ’n Roll, blues, jazz, gospel and country. There will also be room to dance. The bonfire stories include amazing tales told by Cherokee storyteller. http://visitcherokeenc.com/

This SC city is known for their thoroughbreds, but it is much more.

• (2-hour drive) The Olde Towne Preservation Association will be featuring living history demonstrations that will show what life was like in the 18th century. The town of Aiken will be offering its Historic Trolley Tours. The Aiken Visitor’s Center and Train Museum will be offering live music by The Mountain Dulcimers of Aiken. Of course while you’re in Aiken, you must stop for a photo at the town’s many painted horses that were created by local artists. http://www.tbredcountry.org

