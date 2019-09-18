TYRO, N.C. — A parent's worst nightmare turned into reality: a North Carolina mother says her young son was almost kidnapped right in their own driveway by two armed men. Now, she wants to get the warning out to other parents. It happened just north of Salisbury in Tyro.

Police say the stranger danger conversation can be tricky, but it's important -- just in case a situation like this happens.

"There were two guys inside that had motioned for him to come over and they were hollering at him to come and get into the vehicle," the North Carolina mom said.

The mom asked to keep her identity private for her family's protection. She said her 7-year-old son was playing in their driveway when two strangers tried to lure him into the car.

"When they did the hand motion for him to come my son noticed that they were actually holding a gun," she said.

She says her son did the right thing, immediately running inside to get her.

"They noticed me cause they looked at me, and they took off," she said.

Police still haven't made any arrests in that case, and unfortunately, this story isn't unique.

WCNC has covered several reported attempted abductions, a handful just this summer.

RELATED: Police: He tried to kidnap a child at a Walmart. It happened in the bathroom.

RELATED: Person of interest cleared in attempted kidnapping of 7-year-old girl; 911 call released

In fact, it was happening so often, WCNC previously put kids to the test while parents watched.

Dave Fisher played the "bad guy." He and his wife Karen run Rad Kids of Lake Norman. Their camps teach kids about stranger danger.

Every time, the kids WCNC tested went right up to the stranger. Safety experts say you don't want your kids to be afraid of adults, but parents should teach their children to be wary, and keep their distance.

"Because they may need to get help from a stranger," Karen Fisher said.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say you should have repeated conversations with your child about strangers, so they continue to keep their guard up.

"You want to train and then we want to test if they fail the test that's okay we're going to go back and we're going to train again and then we're going to test again until they get it right," CMPD Officer Johnathan Frisk said.