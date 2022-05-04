With meat prices rising, nonprofits are relying more on proteins like lentils and beans to diversify the bags of food its handing out.

LANCASTER, S.C. — Rising prices at the grocery store are impacting the most vulnerable populations and the nonprofits feeding them.

HOPE in Lancaster helped more than 4,000 families last year. At the heart of its operation is its food pantry, which distributed more than 600,000 pounds of food last year.

“You can see that our shelves used to be full and they’re not,” Susan Dolphin, the acting Executive Director at HOPE of Lancaster, explained. “The reason being: If you’re donating food, you’re buying at a higher price, and so maybe you’re not donating as much.”

At the same time, Dolphin said more people are relying on the agency for food and groceries.

“The biggest things they’re looking for are frozen meat,” Dolphin explained.

With meat prices rising, the agency is relying more on proteins like lentils and beans to diversify the bags of food they are handing out. Dolphin said the need could increase even more in the times ahead.

Unless a program implemented earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic is extended, families receiving SNAP or food stamp benefits could see a drop of about 100 dollars per month.

Dolphin said she expects the problem to get worse before it gets better. For the pantry, it’ll mean adjusting to the times.