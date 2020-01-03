CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Link to ticket info and event page: https://charlotte.beerandbourbon.com/
Each guest (with ticket purchase) receives a souvenir glass to enjoy all they care to taste at Beer and Bourbon tastings..strolling from table to table.
Link to Killer Q BBQ: http://killerqbbq.com/
'Killer Q BBQ' started as a competitive BBQ Team (Killer Q Cook Team), then the creative minds behind the team opened their food truck in 2015
'Killer Q BBQ' Fun Facts:
- Based in Waxhaw
- The crown on the truck is the Charlotte Crown
- The BBQ Festival at Bank of America Stadium, will be the first time they've worked out of their truck at a festival.