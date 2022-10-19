COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is the recipient of $1.6 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Marketing Service as part of $64 million available nationwide. South Carolina's allocation will go to five grant projects aimed at assisting food entities to strengthen and explore new market opportunities for business.

The funding is made possible through the Local Agriculture Market Program (LAMP). LAMP encompasses two grant programs administered by the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS): the Farmers Market and Local Food Promotion Program (FMLFPP) and the Regional Food System Partnerships Program (RFSP). FMLFPP is implemented through two components, which include the Farmers Market Promotion Program (FMPP) and the Local Food Promotion Program (LFPP). Grant recipients in South Carolina are receiving $397,500 in FMPP funds and $1,232,655 in LFPP funds.