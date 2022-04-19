NoDa classic moving to a new spot with same delicious menu

"Although we will miss it, we are happy to stay in the NoDa neighborhood and be less than one mile from our flagship," the shop said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amélie's French Bakery and Cafe is all set to reopen its new shop location next week.

Amélie's original location on North Davidson Road in Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood will serve its last croissant on Friday, April 22 at 10 p.m.

Amélie's CEO and co-founder Frank Reed told WCNC Charlotte change can be a good thing.

“This is an emotional time for us, filled with excitement and many wonderful memories at 2424 N. Davidson," Reed said. "Although we will miss it, we are happy to stay in the NoDa neighborhood and be less than one mile from our flagship. We are grateful to have this opportunity to turn a new page and give our regulars something new to look forward to."

The new location of the cafe, located at 136 E. 36 St., has large windows throughout so people can sneak a peek into the bakery. The new store also has a 24-foot wide Eiffel Tower replica art installation with a private patio. While the location is different, Reed said guests can still expect the traditional Amelie's menu.

The grand opening is on Thursday, April 28 at 7 a.m.

For more information on Amélie’s and all of their bakeries, visit their website.

