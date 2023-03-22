Amélie's French Bakery & Café is returning to Uptown

Amélie's Uptown, which is located on S. College Street, is set to open at the end of May.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amélie's French Bakery and Café announced Wednesday the re-opening of their largest bakery in Uptown Charlotte.

"We're thrilled to be back in Uptown! We have so many improvements and updates throughout the Uptown location that we're excited to introduce," Justy Martinez, Amelie's Operations Director, said. "We've been overwhelmed by the customer support and anticipation of our return to the heart of Charlotte. After a long delay due to Covid, we are under construction to reopen one of our staple bakeries."

The Uptown café is receiving a full interior makeover that includes new flooring, a large catering/event space that can be reserved, a revamped dining room, and much more.

Amélie's Uptown said it will be open for limited hours as it transitions back into the 14,000 sq ft space.

