Amélie’s is moving its flagship location in NoDa, but it won't go far

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amélie’s, the locally famous French bakery and café, announced Thursday its official lease signing at 136 East 36th Street and the relocation of its flagship NoDa location by Spring 2022.

The new location is 1.2 miles away from the current and original location at 2424 N. Davidson Street.

"At 7,000 sq ft, the beautiful new NoDa location will maintain Amélie’s famous eccentric and quirky decor," the cafe announced in a new release. "Along with some fun surprises, the new layout features a comfortable patio area and an open kitchen to allow guests to see how their favorite treats are made."

Prior to the pandemic, Amélie's team was under construction at this location. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak and all of its uncertainties, Amelie’s and the landlord made the decision to stop construction and cancel the lease. Now, with business closer to “normal,” the team is eager to push forward with their original plans.

“Like many businesses in the hospitality industry, we were forced to change our plans and focus on getting through these difficult times. We have always loved this location and are thrilled to be restarting this project," Frank Reed, CEO and Co-Owner, said. “We are very fortunate to have Aston Properties as our landlord and very grateful for their flexibility and vision to stick with us. Our existing NoDa location is what started everything for Amélie’s and we’re happy to continue to strengthen our relationship with the community with this move; ”

