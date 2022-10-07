Bang Bang Burgers is renovating its South End outdoor space

The weather this time of year is just right for this renovation project, Huang said, and he’s looking forward to the possibilities.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just in time for cooler fall temperatures, Bang Bang Burgers is preparing to upgrade the patio space at the South End location.

Bang Bang Burgers owner Joe Huang said its outdoor space will have a permanent roof added, installed lighting and possibly the addition of a television. Construction is expected to begin later this month.

The weather this time of year is just right for this renovation project, Huang said, and he’s looking forward to the possibilities.

“The entire patio will be covered so people sitting outside will have full shade during the hottest days of the year,” he said. “We will have ceiling fans running during the summer and lighting at night.”

