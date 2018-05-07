Blue Bell is excited to announce the return of the much-anticipated Fudge Bar.

The Fudge Bar is a classic chocolate fudge dessert on a stick. It will be available starting Thursday, July 5 in a 12 pack at most major retailers.

In a release to THV11, Blue Bell said, “Our Fudge Bars have been much requested, and we are certain our customers will be pleased!”

In celebration of National Ice Cream Month in July, Blue Bell will also be releasing additional flavors throughout the month. We aren't sure what those flavors will be, but we'll be sure to keep you updated!

