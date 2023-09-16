A 'southern caviar' competition makes its way to the Famously Hot City

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tin Roof Columbia hosted its inaugural "Boil-Off" boiled peanut competition.
The festivities started at noon on Saturday, with teams arriving as early as 6 a.m. to start cooking. Teams across the state, including some from Orangeburg, Charleston, and Columbia, gave people a taste of this classic Southern snack.
The competition included:
- Gary Scott- Southern Caviar
- Roderick Nelson - BustANut
- Jerome Perry - Big Rams fresh boiled nuts
- Markez Shumate - Upstate Peanuts
- Robbie Twedt- BUCKNUTZ
- Niecy Monae - POP” Dec’KD Out Nutz
- Clay & Tammy Smith - Smithfield Farms
- Ben Walker - nutty Veteran
- Dewaine Brown - Peanut Daddy
- Renee Ancrum - Jackson - Yessir Peanuts
- Jamie McMillan - The Spicy Pickle
- Corain & Carla Coltrain - CC's Savory Meaty Nuts
- George Elliot - Nuttin but Nuts
- Tyler Farley - Nuts 4 Charity
- Everrette Livingston - Edisto River Boys
Several of the teams took time to explain their craft and described the family history around the boiled peanuts.
"To my grandfather, to my father, we've always done this all my life," said Boo Gray, the cook for Edisto River Boys.
Teams brought everything from the classic flavor to cajun seasoned to spicy pickle. Each team brought something unique to the table to try to set themselves apart in the competition, giving out free samples to those attending.
The judges attended the competition at around 3 p.m., and winners were announced shortly after, with the winners being the Edisto River Boys. The grand prize was $500.