A 'southern caviar' competition makes its way to the Famously Hot City

Teams from across the Palmetto State came together to share their flavors with the Columbia community and compete for the title of 'Best Boiled Peanut.'

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tin Roof Columbia hosted its inaugural "Boil-Off" boiled peanut competition.

The festivities started at noon on Saturday, with teams arriving as early as 6 a.m. to start cooking. Teams across the state, including some from Orangeburg, Charleston, and Columbia, gave people a taste of this classic Southern snack.

The competition included:

Gary Scott- Southern Caviar

Roderick Nelson - BustANut

Jerome Perry - Big Rams fresh boiled nuts

Markez Shumate - Upstate Peanuts

Robbie Twedt- BUCKNUTZ

Niecy Monae - POP” Dec’KD Out Nutz

Clay & Tammy Smith - Smithfield Farms

Ben Walker - nutty Veteran

Dewaine Brown - Peanut Daddy

Renee Ancrum - Jackson - Yessir Peanuts

Jamie McMillan - The Spicy Pickle

Corain & Carla Coltrain - CC's Savory Meaty Nuts

George Elliot - Nuttin but Nuts

Tyler Farley - Nuts 4 Charity

Everrette Livingston - Edisto River Boys

Several of the teams took time to explain their craft and described the family history around the boiled peanuts.

"To my grandfather, to my father, we've always done this all my life," said Boo Gray, the cook for Edisto River Boys.

Teams brought everything from the classic flavor to cajun seasoned to spicy pickle. Each team brought something unique to the table to try to set themselves apart in the competition, giving out free samples to those attending.