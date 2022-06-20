Brooks’ Sandwich House named best burger in NC by Reader's Digest

The famous local burger shop in Charlotte faced an enormous hurdle back in 2019 when one of the co-owners was murdered.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Brooks' Sandwich House has been named the best spot in North Carolina to grab a burger by Reader's Digest.

The article goes on to read that, "the cash-only spot has been open since 1973, and it knows how to treat your taste buds, so order as recommended: “all the way.”

"I knew this day was coming, it's just one of those things that you're not going to get over, just try to get through," Scott Brooks twin brother, David Brooks said back in 2020. "My brother, he leaves a legacy of just one word, kindness and he had a heart of gold. I hope I'm like that, I really do, I don't know what people see in me, but I hope they see him in me."

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Brooks was shot and killed during an armed robbery while opening his family's sandwich shop on Dec. 9, 2019. Brooks and his twin brother, David, ran the popular three-generation restaurant known for its chili, burgers, and hot dogs. Brooks' Sandwich Shop was opened by their father in 1973.

On Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, nearly two months after the shooting, Brooks' Sandwich House reopened for the first time. When David Brooks switched on the open sign at 10 a.m., he already had a long line of hungry customers.

"They can beat you up, but they can't beat you down," David Brooks said as he took in the long line of anxiously awaiting patrons.

Brooks' Sandwich House isn't normally open on Saturdays, but David made a one-time exception that day. He said it wouldn't have been possible without the love and support of the NoDa community.

"They said, 'No, you will do this. You will do this. We will do this. We're going to do this as a family,'" Brooks recalled. "So here we are. We got the family."

