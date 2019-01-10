CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're considering a diet and lifestyle change, Charlotte might be a good place for it.

According to a new study by WalletHub, Charlotte is among the 20 best American cities for vegans and vegetarians. So, Cam Newton might be onto something, after all.

The study ranked cities based on several metrics, including affordability, diversity, accessibility and quality. They also examined "vegetarian lifestyle" for each city, which was Charlotte's best-scoring metric.

How Charlotte stacks up for vegans and vegetarians (100 largest US cities)

Affordability: 56th

Diversity, accessibility, and quality: 39th

Vegetarian lifestyle: 19th

The top 5 American cities for vegans and vegetarians

1. Portland, Oregon

2. Los Angeles, California

3. Orlando, Florida

4. Seattle, Washington

5. Austin, Texas

According to a 2019 Harris Poll, about 10 million U.S. adults are vegan or vegetarian. Some experts say forgoing animal products could save the average person $750 per year, but some specialty products can be expensive.

Editors Note: If you're considering a diet or lifestyle change, you should always consult your doctor or a registered dietitian.