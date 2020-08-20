Krispy Kreme's new South End location has a 24-hour doughnut vending machine

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is opening a new location in Charlotte's South End Thursday, complete with the company's first 24-hour doughnut vending machine.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Things are about to get a lot sweeter in the South End.

On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, Krispy Kreme is opening at 2116 Hawkins Street. The location will also be home to Insomnia Cookies. Talk about a sugar rush!

Throughout grand opening week, Krispy Kreme will randomly give away 120 “Celebration Dozen Tickets” to in-shop guests. Each ticket provides the winner with one free dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts every month for a year.

The South End location of Krispy Kreme will be unique among all Krispy Kreme locations.

One special feature will be a 24-hour a day Doughnut Vending Machine that will serve 3-packs of select, made fresh daily doughnut flavors.

Also available will be:

Scoop sandwiches , the brand’s take on the classic ice cream sandwich, featuring Original Glazed Doughnut-infused ice cream, scooped between a sliced doughnut with a combination of toppings and drizzles. Options include Vanilla Sprinkled, Triple Chocolate, Cookies & Kreme™, Vanilla Chip, Chocolatey Caramel Coconut, and Vanilla Fruity Crunch.

Stylistically the location will pay homage to the Queen City and to doughnuts, with an exterior mural that includes 72 doughnuts, each with its own special ode to Charlotte, designed by local artist Gina Elizabeth Franco. There will also be an interior-facing mural of Charlotte’s skyline.

The Krispy Kreme South End shop will be open seven days a week: Sunday through Thursday, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Insomnia Cookies will serve warm, delicious cookies until midnight Sunday through Wednesday and until 1 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. You can click here to place an Insomnia Cookies order for delivery until midnight.