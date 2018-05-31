If you've been stressed lately, donut worry! This Friday's going to be sweet!

OK, that's enough. But seriously, Friday is National Doughnut Day and plenty of Charlotte shops are celebrating the delicious holiday with freebies and discounts to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Our partners at Charlotte On The Cheap have found seven places to get a free doughnut in the Charlotte area on Friday.

Reigning Doughnuts

NoDa doughnut shop Reigning Doughnuts has a secret item. It's called the Truffle Honey Doughnut, and you'll love it. It's not on the menu, so you have to know about it. Well, we're telling you about it. It's normally $4, but on Friday, it's free! You can only get one per customer, though, so if you want your friends to have one, they'll have to come with you.

They even have a doughnut made with fried chicken skins and hot sauce.

Suarez Bakery

Suarez Bakery, a cornerstone of the Park Road Shopping Center, is offering BOGO doughnuts while supplies last Friday. Customers can get up to six free doughnuts, but you'll want to get there early before they're all gone.

Duck Donuts

All day Friday, Duck Donuts is giving away one free classic doughnut to every customer. Varieties included in the deal are bare, cinnamon sugar and powdered sugar. You don't have to buy anything to get a free one. You can find Duck Donuts in the Kenilworth Commons shopping center on East Boulevard.

Krispy Kreme

Of course Krispy Kreme's participating. Get a free doughnut of your choice at any participating Krispy Kreme location. No purchase necessary. Click here to find a Krispy Kreme location near you.

Dunkin' Donuts

Dunkin' Donuts is giving away a free classic doughnut to everyone who purchases a beverage on National Doughnut Day. Some favorite classics include glazed, strawberry frosted, vanilla frosted, Boston kreme, jelly, and of course old-fashioned cake.

Mercy's Daylight Donuts

If you're in Mooresville, stop in at Mercy's Daylight Donuts for a free glazed doughnut. They're giving one away to every customer without a purchase requirement.

Country Donutz

For our friends in Salisbury, Country Donutz is offering a free original glazed donut beginning at 5:30 a.m. Friday. No purchase necessary here, either.

National Doughnut Day Specials

Your Mom's Donuts

Matthews-based baker Your Mom's Donuts doesn't have a freebie on National Doughnut Day, but they are celebrating all week with special flavors you don't normally find in their store. Among the featured flavors already this week: Raspberry Almond, Cucumber-Watermelon, and Maple Cinnamon Bacon and Brown Butter Banana.

Rise Biscuits and Donuts

All Charlotte-area Rise Biscuits and Donuts are using National Doughnut Day to give back to the local community. All sales of their chocolate icing doughnuts will go to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. Now, that's a sweet deal. Click here to find a location near you.

For more great deals and discounts in the Charlotte area, visit CharlotteOnTheCheap.com.

