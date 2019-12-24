CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you’re looking for a last-minute way to give back this holiday season, the Charlotte Rescue Mission is in need of homemade baked goods.

It’s a Charlotte Christmas tradition spanning generations.

"We are celebrating the 81st year of Charlotte Rescue Mission, and since our founding in 1938, we’ve always had a holiday meal," said Toni Marciano, president and CEO of the Charlotte Rescue Mission.

It's a holiday meal where anyone is welcome and where everyone feels like a someone. Volunteers are dressed as servers, and there’s white linen table cloths and floral centerpieces.

"It’s not just about the turkey and dressing and mashed potatoes. It’s about the dignity they’re going to be shown at the Charlotte Rescue Mission," said Marciano. But this year, he said donations to their dessert shelves have been slow.

"We are very much in need of homemade baked desserts; operative word is homemade baked desserts,” said Marciano.

After seeing a Facebook post about their need, the Radcliffe family showed up Tuesday morning with their arms full.

"Well, we made some cupcakes and some ginger and molasses cookies, and some peanut butter buckeyes,” said Ellen Radcliffe. "We feel like everyone needs a homemade touch of love at Christmas time."

It’s a small way to spread the love this holiday season while being with the ones you love.

"All the family was involved. John made the ginger molasses cookies. Caroline and I decorated the cupcakes," said Radcliffe.

If you and your family would like to drop off a homemade baked dessert you can drop them off until 10 a.m. Christmas day at two different locations:

Rebound - 907 West 1st St., Charlotte NC 28202

Dove's Nest - 2855 West Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28208

Never miss an alert. Download the new WCNC app today

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

Charlotte rapper 'DaBaby' detained after Bojangles Coliseum

Final rush for holiday shoppers on Christmas Eve

Charlotte weather: 2019 Year in Review