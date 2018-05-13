CHARLOTTE, NC. -- If you're looking for some tasty eats in the Queen City, you don't have to look very far.

Charlotte is known for its local restaurants that pack a big punch in the kitchen. Several local Charlotte restaurants were featured on Guy Fieri's Food Network show, "Diners, Drive-in, and Dives."

Here's a list of those famous restaurants:

2900 Wilkinson Blvd Charlotte, NC (704) 399-8344

Fast Food

3201 N Davidson St Charlotte, NC (704) 332-8868

Seafood Southwestern

1220 Thomas Ave Charlotte, NC (704) 344-0343

Traditional American

3101 E Independence Blvd Charlotte, NC (704) 377-4509

Traditional American Hamburgers

1600 W Morehead St Charlotte, NC (704) 332-0402

4429 Central Ave Charlotte, NC (704) 532-1153

Traditional American

214 N College St Charlotte, NC (704) 342-4222

Californian Traditional American

12721 Albemarle Rd Charlotte, NC (704) 545-4741

Steak American

2001 E 7th St Charlotte, NC (704) 333-6697

Hamburgers

300 East Blvd Charlotte, NC (704) 332-6507

Traditional American Eclectic & International

110 S. Sharon Amity Rd. Charlotte, NC (704) 714-7878

Asian BBQ Fusion

2501 Central Ave Charlotte, NC (704) 332-1004

Seafood

1514 East Blvd Charlotte, NC (980) 225-8880

Amazing hot Dogs

1427 E 10th St Charlotte, NC (704) 347-2626

Pizza

525 N Tryon St Charlotte, NC (704) 750-0477

2330 Tipton Dr #100 Charlotte, NC (980) 237-0291

In Front Of Bistro La Bon Charlotte, NC

2909 N Davidson St # 200 Charlotte, NC (704) 375-8260

3306 N Davidson St Charlotte, NC (704) 900-7767

Crazy Waffle Sandwiches

