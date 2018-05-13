CHARLOTTE, NC. -- If you're looking for some tasty eats in the Queen City, you don't have to look very far.
Charlotte is known for its local restaurants that pack a big punch in the kitchen. Several local Charlotte restaurants were featured on Guy Fieri's Food Network show, "Diners, Drive-in, and Dives."
Here's a list of those famous restaurants:
Barbecue King Drive-In
2900 Wilkinson Blvd Charlotte, NC (704) 399-8344
Fast Food
Cabo Fish Taco
3201 N Davidson St Charlotte, NC (704) 332-8868
Seafood Southwestern
Dish
1220 Thomas Ave Charlotte, NC (704) 344-0343
Traditional American
South 21 Drivein
3101 E Independence Blvd Charlotte, NC (704) 377-4509
Traditional American Hamburgers
Pinky's Westside Grill
1600 W Morehead St Charlotte, NC (704) 332-0402
Landmark Restaurant Diner
4429 Central Ave Charlotte, NC (704) 532-1153
Traditional American
Mert's Heart and Soul
214 N College St Charlotte, NC (704) 342-4222
Californian Traditional American
Jake's Good Eats
12721 Albemarle Rd Charlotte, NC (704) 545-4741
Steak American
Bang Bang Burger
2001 E 7th St Charlotte, NC (704) 333-6697
Hamburgers
300 East
300 East Blvd Charlotte, NC (704) 332-6507
Traditional American Eclectic & International
The Improper Pig
110 S. Sharon Amity Rd. Charlotte, NC (704) 714-7878
Asian BBQ Fusion
Krazy Fish
2501 Central Ave Charlotte, NC (704) 332-1004
Seafood
JJ's Red Hots
1514 East Blvd Charlotte, NC (980) 225-8880
Amazing hot Dogs
Intermezzo Pizzeria
1427 E 10th St Charlotte, NC (704) 347-2626
Pizza
The Tin Kitchen
525 N Tryon St Charlotte, NC (704) 750-0477
Pit Road Bar and Grill
2330 Tipton Dr #100 Charlotte, NC (980) 237-0291
Papi Queso
In Front Of Bistro La Bon Charlotte, NC
Heist Brewery
2909 N Davidson St # 200 Charlotte, NC (704) 375-8260
Fud at Salud
3306 N Davidson St Charlotte, NC (704) 900-7767
Crazy Waffle Sandwiches
Meilin Tompkins is a digital reporter for NBC Charlotte. She's going to start a food blog for the station highlighting some of the best local cuisine Charlotte has to offer. Send restaurants suggestions to her through her Facebook page here.