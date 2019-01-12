ROCK HILL, S.C. — Christmasville: Southern Comfort Brunch at Knowledge Perk

December 6 at 12pm

Cooking Demo featuring southern-inspired dishes perfect for a holiday brunch at home. (https://www.christmasvillerockhill.com/)

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/christmasville-2019-cooking-demo-southern-comfort-brunch-tickets-80180077771?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Apple Crisp Bread Pudding

Makes 12 servings

Bread Pudding

1 cup raisins

⅔ cup bourbon

2 Fuji apples

Juice 1 lemon

4 large eggs

2½ cups half-and-half

¾ cup sugar

1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

¼ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled

1 dozen Dunkin' Donuts Old Fashioned Cake Donuts

Topping

¾ cup unbleached all-purpose flour

6 tablespoons brown sugar, packaged

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup old fashioned rolled oats

½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted

Bourbon Sauce, recipe follows

Confectioners' sugar, for dusting

Whipped cream, for serving

Sauce

½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter

1 cup sugar

1 cup heavy cream

¼ cup bourbon

2 egg yolks, lightly beaten

Pinch salt

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Generously butter a 9-inch by 13-inch baking dish.

Gently simmer the raisins and bourbon in a small saucepan over low heat. Remove from the heat and set aside. Peel, core and cut the apples into 1-inch chunks. Add them to a medium bowl and toss with the lemon juice. Set aside.

Whisk the eggs, half-and-half, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, vanilla and melted butter in a large bowl until combined. Cut the doughnuts into 1-inch pieces and add the doughnuts to the bowl with the egg mixture. Press the doughnuts down into the liquid to cover completely and let soak for 15 minutes while you prepare the crumb topping.

To make the crumb topping, add the flour, brown sugar, salt, oats and butter to a medium bowl and mix until combined and moistened.

Stir the apples and the raisins with the bourbon into the soaked donuts. (Make sure the donuts have soaked up most of the liquid before adding the apples.) Pour the custard into the prepared pan and sprinkle with the crumb topping. Place the pan on a foil-lined baking sheet and bake until the pudding is golden and set, about 45 minutes. Remove the pudding from the oven and cool in for 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir in the sugar. Whisk in the heavy cream, bourbon, egg yolks and salt. Cook until the sauce has thickened slightly, about 3 minutes, whisking constantly. Do not let the sauce come to a boil.

Serve with bourbon sauce and dust lightly with confectioners' sugar. Garnish with a dollop of whipped cream.