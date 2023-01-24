Charlotte-area Chick-fil-A's are giving away free chicken sandwiches

“We want to start this new year in a special way,” Barry McAllaster, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Blakeney, said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Guests in the Charlotte area can get a free original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich via the Chick-fil-A App through Jan. 28

“We want to start this new year in a special way,” Barry McAllaster, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Blakeney, said. “We are treating our loyal customers to a free sandwich as a sign of our gratitude for their support.”

Promotion is valid through the app. To claim the offer, guests can open the app and redeem the reward at participating Charlotte-area Chick-fil-A restaurants during Jan. 23-28. Limit one per person, per Chick-fil-A One account.

