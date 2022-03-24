'Using food as a powerful tool' | Community Kitchen Program in Charlotte trains employees for the restaurant industry

The free 8-week program teaches hands-on skills in hospitality and culinary arts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Community Kitchen Program is cooking up more than just food but also offering opportunity.

Since 2019, chefs and instructors there have been working hard to train the next wave of culinary experts in Charlotte.

The eight-week program is completely free with a focus on those who may face obstacles in obtaining employment. One of the program graduates, Gary Woodard, says the opportunity was life-changing.

“I was homeless. I’d just got out of prison and I was tired of the lifestyle so I had to develop some kind of skills and the community kitchen helped me develop skills so I could be independent," Woodard said.

The leaders of the Community Kitchen Program say the ultimate goal is to prepare the trainees for the workforce.

”I work at the Church’s Chicken and I apply the skills I Iearn here at the place and it helps me get a better position," Woodard said.

Chef Robel Mamo is the Community Kitchen Program director and he says during the pandemic he noticed the need for employment grow more than ever.

“Using food as a power tool and we can give them a job especially nowadays when it’s a national labor shortage so it’s a perfect moment," Mamo said. "We are the solution for restaurant businesses to be able to give them employees.”

Continuing the cycle to help the community help themselves.

“It’s the old saying ‘you give a man a fish, he eats a meal. You teach him how to fish he’s fed for life,'" Chef Greg Wardlaw said.

Classes for the next training at the Community Kitchen Program will start April 4. Here you can register and learn more.

