Updates on Olde Mecklenburg Brewery construction in Ballantyne

The large brewery concept in south Charlotte is expected to open in the spring of 2024.

Example video title will go here for this video

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — After breaking ground for its construction earlier this year, Olde Mecklenburg Brewery is making progress towards its newest location in Ballantyne. This location will be the largest brewery concept in south Charlotte, according to the press release.

There will be almost 14,000 square feet of indoor space, along with a 7,000-square-foot outdoor patio area with views of the Ballantyne development's main street. There will also be a second floor with bar seating, as well as a mezzanine balcony.

For kids, there will be a family zone and playground as a part of their one-acre biergarten.

Construction on the brewery is to be completed in August of this year with an estimated opening in spring 2024.

This construction is part of a redevelopment project: Ballantyne Reimagined. It aims to evolve the Ballantyne area into a high-quality urban community. Construction on Stream Park was completed in 2022 with the goal to open in the summer of 2023 and there are plans to complete the greenway connection by the end of the year.

The Amp, an event space that will be used to hold ticketed and free events, was completed in April. They plan to open in the fall and already have plans to host the punk rock band All Time Low, along with Gym Class Heroes, on Sept. 26, 2023.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts