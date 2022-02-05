Corner stores bringing healthy options to their communities

It is part of Mecklenburg County Public Health’s food security program. Mamie Harris is the Food Security Supervisor.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Refrigerators are popping up in corner stores like la Luna Tienda giving folks access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

“We have a huge problem with access, physical access to healthier foods," Harris said. "So, the goal is to bring healthier foods closer to our communities and to make it affordable as well."

Nearly 15% of households in Mecklenburg County are considered food insecure. That is why the county is increasing its efforts to make sure every family has access to healthier options. The program is led by Emma León Health Policy Coordinator, Office of Policy and Prevention.

Every store in the program has different needs, for some, it is a refrigerator while others just need a little rearranging.

“It's extremely important for the healthy corner store initiative, that products are placed in a way that clients coming in see the healthier products and are drawn to them,” said Harris.

Participating stores must be certified by the North Carolina Healthy Retail Food Designation. Stores also get $5 coupons for their customers.

“Customers like it. We have neighborhoods here and they come and buy some. If they have a coupon they buy a lot,” said Jamuna Gurung, a store employee at Monroe Convenience store.

Some enjoy the convenience.

“It’s good because a lot of people can’t get to the big stores like Food Lion or Walmart,” said Dominic Graham.

“Anytime you can just go to the store, grab and come back out like bananas, apples, it’s very good,” said Lily Robertson.

The county is working with about 24 stores and 5 of them received refrigerators. All of them are committed to bringing healthier options to their communities. Harris says stores that have opted in have also seen an increase in foot traffic and sales because of the fresh produce.

