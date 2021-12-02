2 restaurants creatively handling the COVID-19 pandemic

From igloos to backyard expansions, new to-go windows and changing menu options, local businesses are doing what they can to overcome any problems.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, many businesses and restaurants had to change their game plan. With those pivots, many are still going strong into this Valentine's Day weekend.

Some restaurants had to get creative during the pandemic.

Both the Goodyear House and Davidson Ice House are two restaurants that had to get creative during the pandemic.

The Goodyear House opened in February 2020 in Charlotte's NoDa.

“We were open for 48 days, and then had to close for 48 days due to the pandemic," Sean Potter, one of the partners from the Goodyear House, said.

But they overcame the challenges. The first thing they did was remodel the backyard to account for social distancing. Then, planning ahead to the colder temperatures in winter, they got igloos.

Outside the igloo, it may be 50 degrees, but inside, it can feel like 80 degrees.

Potter and the team didn't stop there. They recently added a pergola to their backyard setting.

"I think we are positioned really well and be one of those restaurants that made it through," Potter said.

The Davidson Ice House went through a ton of changes once the pandemic started, too.

"And I think that is what kept us going being able to pivot," Chef Jenny Brule, the Davidson Ice House owner, said.

Brule changed the menu several times, creating to-go menu items since people weren’t going out to dine in.

"We went from 40% to-go orders to about 85 to 90%," Brule revealed.

To adhere to COVID-19 health regulations, they also added a to-go window where you can ring the doorbell to pick up your food.