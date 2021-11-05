'COVID took its toll' | GoodRoad Cider is closing next week

GoodRoad said this difficult decision was due to hurdles in the craft beverage world and the COVID-19 pandemic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — GoodRoad CiderWorks, located in the SouthEnd neighborhood, announced on Instagram that they are closing its doors next week.

"Lots of blood, sweat and tears went into GoodRoad and as hard as we tried to get over the hurdles that exist in the craft beverage world we just couldn't do it," GoodRoad wrote on Instagram."COVID took its toll on the entire world and we have not been able to overcome the additional impact it had on us as well.⁣"

GoodRoad said they will be open Thursday through Sunday this week for one last "blowout of ciders and meads."

