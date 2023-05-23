The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar named among top 10 burger spots in America according to Yelp

The unique fusion restaurant takes the sixth spot on the list, while another Charlotte favorite is among the remaining 100 top spots.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two Charlotte restaurants are getting plenty of love on Yelp, with both of them named among the Top 100 Burger spots in America.

The review website's recent analysis for the best spots of 2023 comes in celebration of National Burger Day on May 28 later this week. Among the top 10 spots is The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar on Sharon Road, coming in at sixth overall on the list.

Located next to SouthPark Mall, Cowfish offers patrons handcrafted burgers on five different types of buns, sushi and bento boxes; and even a combination entree from the "Burgushi" menu that combines burger ingredients into a sushi package. A popular example is the Bacon Double Cheeseburgooshi, which features beef, cheddar, and applewood bacon wrapped in rice, soy paper, and potato strings. It's then flash-fried and topped with ketchup, mustard, chopped tomato, and dill pickle.

Just as popular is the ability for customers to craft their own DIY burgers, featuring dozens of options for toppings, cheese, and protein. Cowfish's bento boxes are popular combo meals that feature a miniature burger, sides, and sushi.

Another Charlotte eatery got plenty of love from Yelp users: Living Kitchen, located on South Boulevard. Ranked 36th on the list, Living Kitchen touts itself as the spot for organic plant-based cuisine. Appetizers include options like a sweet potato sushi roll and bruschetta, while sandwiches include a BBQ oyster mushroom offering and an Epic Grilled Cheese featuring cashew cheddar.

Living Kitchen's burgers all use a house-made, gluten-free quinoa veggie patty at the center, and include offerings like a pimiento cheeseburger. This organic spot also offers breakfast all day, including avocado toast and vanilla chia bowl.