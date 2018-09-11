Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and several Charlotte restaurants are offering some help this season for those who do not want to cook a full Thanksgiving dinner.

NBC Charlotte has compiled a list of local restaurants you can visit before November 22nd.

13# Turkey - Gently seasoned and slow smoked over Cherry and Pecan

$50 per bird

Place your order by Saturday, Nov 17

Hickory Smoked Turkey

Small 11# $55

Large 22# $110

Place your order by Nov. 20th

Serving up to eight, our one-of-a-kind Seasoned Fried Turkey is a fully-cooked, heat-and-serve product, prepared using Bojangles’ magical, proprietary seasoning.

$39.99 at participating locations only. Pricing and participation may vary by location

Place your order by:

Fresh Market

Traditional Holiday Dinner

Meal Includes:

10-12 lb Fully Cooked Turkey

3 lb Yukon Gold Whipped Potatoes

3 lb Traditional Herb Stuffing

30 oz Homestyle Turkey Gravy

16 oz Cranberry Relish with Walnuts

12 ct Golden Dinner Rolls

$79.99

Honey baked ham and whole turkey

$110.95

Jim N' Nicks Don’t spend your holiday season in the kitchen. Bring our family recipes to your family gathering by ordering off our Jim ‘N Nick’s Holiday Menu. Our Catering Specialists will help you customize your own table fare. Minimum of 20 people for delivery.

Holiday Feat package includes:

Turkey/ Trimmings

Homemade pie

Heat n’ Serve Holiday Family Meal To-Go makes cooking for friends and family easier than ever. Just order online and pick up ahead of time to get a simple to prepare feast that’s ready in 2 hours or less.

Thanksgiving meal kit comes chilled and ready to heat. That means less time in the kitchen and more time around the family table. Comes with:

Two Oven-Roasted Turkey Breasts

Cornbread Dressing

Turkey Gravy

Cranberry Relish

Choice of 3 Country Sides (each serves 10)

Sweet Yeast Rolls

Pumpkin Pie (while supplies last) & Pecan Pie

Available for pickup 11/17–11/25

Festive Feast for 12

Two entrées, loads of classic sides and two desserts — this is how you wow your crowd.

- Classic Roast Turkey

- Spiral-Sliced Ham with Maple-Mustard Glaze

- Creamy Mashed Potatoes

- Traditional Herb Stuffing

- Green Beans with Crispy Garlic and Parsley

- Roasted Butternut Squash with Cranberries and Sage

- Creamed Spinach and Kale

- Holiday Turkey Gravy

- Cranberry Orange Sauce

- Dinner Rolls

- Pumpkin Pie

- Apple Pie

$269.99

Boston Market

The Essential Boneless Turkey Breast for 4-6 includes:

Roasted Turkey Breast (3.5-4.5 lbs.)

Mashed Potatoes (1 pkg - 32oz.)

Gravy (1 pkg - 24oz.)

Home Style Stuffing (1 pkg - 22oz.)

Dinner Rolls (1 bags - 6 total)

All items are pre-cooked, then packaged frozen. Once thawed, heat and serve in just 2 hours!

$69.99

