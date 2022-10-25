Duck Donuts opens its 3rd location in Charlotte

The first customer in line when doors open at 6 a.m. will receive a Duck Donuts gift basket filled with merchandise and one free dozen donuts per month for a year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duck Donuts has announced the grand opening of its third Charlotte location on Saturday, Oct. 29, with plans to host a Family Fun Day to celebrate the occasion.

According to a news release, the newest shop will open in the Rea Farms Shopping Center in south Charlotte and will join locations in Dilworth and Huntersville under franchisee Andre Walters.

“Supply chain issues really set us back from opening for an entire year. Finally getting the shop open is something that makes me so happy,” managing member Andre Walters, who co-owns the south Charlotte store with professional basketball player Will Clyburn, said. “I am looking forward to meeting our new neighbors and establishing new community relationships right in our backyard. We are so excited to introduce the area to the Duck Donuts experience and sprinkle happiness with our warm, delicious, and made-to-order donuts.”

Attendees at the grand opening event can enjoy donut tastings and live face painting for kids. The first customer in line when doors open at 6 a.m. will receive a Duck Donuts gift basket filled with merchandise and one free dozen donuts per month for a year. A portion of all proceeds on grand opening day will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Charlotte and the Rea Farms STEAM Academy.

