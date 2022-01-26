Duck Donuts launches specialty treat to fight homelessness

“It is important for us to get to know our neighbors and become a resource by supporting the causes that they benefit from."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duck Donuts has created a special treat that will support children and families experiencing homelessness in the Queen City.

Duck Donuts said customers can visit Mecklenburg County locations, Huntersville or Dilworth, to buy special purple-icing doughnuts through the end of January, with a portion of the sales benefiting Thompson Child & Family Focus.

“It is important for us to get to know our neighbors and become a resource by supporting the causes that they benefit from,” André Walters, franchise co-owner of the participating Duck Donuts shops, said. “In partnering with Thompson, we get the opportunity to help ensure children are able to thrive while raising awareness for their cause.”

Thompson is a Charlotte-based nonprofit that provides clinical and prevention-based care for children and families across the Carolinas, including programs such as A Child’s Place, and onsite facilities that house children and teens. Local owners plan to partner with several Charlotte-area nonprofits this year for other Quack Gives Back initiatives.

“We are so grateful and appreciative for the support of Duck Donuts,” Emily Smith, donor engagement coordinator at Thompson, said. “We love that we were able to create a doughnut that is special to us - and just for us - here at Thompson.”

Participating locations include:

Duck Donuts Charlotte - 1710 Kenilworth Avenue

- 1710 Kenilworth Avenue Duck Donuts Huntersville - 9931-C Rose Commons Drive