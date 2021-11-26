x
Food

Gobble up Thanksgiving Day leftovers safely

Guidelines to follow to avoid food poisoning.
Credit: HollyHarry - stock.adobe.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the greatest joys of Thanksgiving is eating leftovers! Some could argue the feast tastes even better the next day.

In a perfect world, you’d be able to eat Thanksgiving Day leftovers until they’re all gone but, sadly, that’s just not the case.

RELATED: Refrigerated Thanksgiving leftovers are safe to eat for 4 days

Follow these guidelines to avoid food poisoning:

Cooked Turkey:

  • 3 to 4 days in the refrigerator.
  • 2 to 3 months in the freezer.

Gravy:

  • 1 to 2 days in the refrigerator.
  • 2 to 3 months in the freezer.

Green Bean Casserole:

  • Up to 4 days in the refrigerator.
  • Not recommended for the freezer.

Mashed Potatoes:

  • Up to 5 days in the refrigerator.
  • Up to 1 year in the freezer.

Pumpkin Pie:

  • Up to 4 days in the refrigerator.
  • Up to 2 months in the freezer.

Stuffing:

  • Up to 4 days in the refrigerator.
  • Up to 1 month in the freezer.

Cranberry Sauce:

  • Up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator.
  • Up to 2 months in the freezer.

It's important to know what foods are safe to eat after Turkey Day so you don't regret it later.

Happy eating!

