Gobble up Thanksgiving Day leftovers safely

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the greatest joys of Thanksgiving is eating leftovers! Some could argue the feast tastes even better the next day.
In a perfect world, you’d be able to eat Thanksgiving Day leftovers until they’re all gone but, sadly, that’s just not the case.
Follow these guidelines to avoid food poisoning:
Cooked Turkey:
- 3 to 4 days in the refrigerator.
- 2 to 3 months in the freezer.
Gravy:
- 1 to 2 days in the refrigerator.
- 2 to 3 months in the freezer.
Green Bean Casserole:
- Up to 4 days in the refrigerator.
- Not recommended for the freezer.
Mashed Potatoes:
- Up to 5 days in the refrigerator.
- Up to 1 year in the freezer.
Pumpkin Pie:
- Up to 4 days in the refrigerator.
- Up to 2 months in the freezer.
Stuffing:
- Up to 4 days in the refrigerator.
- Up to 1 month in the freezer.
Cranberry Sauce:
- Up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator.
- Up to 2 months in the freezer.
It's important to know what foods are safe to eat after Turkey Day so you don't regret it later.
Happy eating!
Contact Carolyn Bruck at cbruck@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.