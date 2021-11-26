Gobble up Thanksgiving Day leftovers safely

Guidelines to follow to avoid food poisoning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the greatest joys of Thanksgiving is eating leftovers! Some could argue the feast tastes even better the next day.

In a perfect world, you’d be able to eat Thanksgiving Day leftovers until they’re all gone but, sadly, that’s just not the case.

Follow these guidelines to avoid food poisoning:

Cooked Turkey:

3 to 4 days in the refrigerator.

2 to 3 months in the freezer.

Gravy:

1 to 2 days in the refrigerator.

2 to 3 months in the freezer.

Green Bean Casserole:

Up to 4 days in the refrigerator.

Not recommended for the freezer.

Mashed Potatoes:

Up to 5 days in the refrigerator.

Up to 1 year in the freezer.

Pumpkin Pie:

Up to 4 days in the refrigerator.

Up to 2 months in the freezer.

Stuffing:

Up to 4 days in the refrigerator.

Up to 1 month in the freezer.

Cranberry Sauce:

Up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator.

Up to 2 months in the freezer.

It's important to know what foods are safe to eat after Turkey Day so you don't regret it later.