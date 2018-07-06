CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If you’ve been dying to try some of Charlotte’s hottest restaurants but don’t seem to have the time, you’re in luck.

Thirty-five restaurants across the Queen City are participating in this weekend’s Taste of Charlotte. Over 100 samples from area restaurants will be up for grabs, as well as live music and interactive cooking demonstrations.

If you’ve never been to the festival, think of it like free samples at your favorite grocery store. Only, instead of one bite, you get a downsized entrée from some of Charlotte’s best restaurants. Here’s how it works – You can purchase 15 coins to use for samples for $20, or you can purchase seven coins for $10. Those coins are then used to purchase food and drinks throughout the festival.

“It’s definitely a lot cheaper to try our dishes at Taste of Charlotte,” said Ashley Morris, director of sales and marketing for Essex Bar & Bistro. “You’re not ordering a whole dish, it’s like one side or a little plate, so you’re able to try the dishes at a more affordable rate.”

Room 112 #TasteOfCharlotte2018menu

Teriyaki Chicken

Sesame Chicken

Egg Roll pic.twitter.com/OKwHitIj6i — Taste of Charlotte (@TasteCLT) June 5, 2018

Participating restaurants include Holler & Dash Biscuit House, Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, Cantina 1511, Newk’s and even Smoothie King. Click here for a complete list of restaurants available at Taste of Charlotte.

Admission to the three-day event is free. The event runs from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday and is held along Tryon Street from Stonewall to 5th Street in uptown.

