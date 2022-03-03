Meet Fahrenheit's new executive chef

Chef Loo will be responsible for overseeing the menus and staff, in addition to special event operations.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fahrenheit announced Thursday Justin Loo as the new executive chef for the Uptown Charlotte restaurant.

According to a news release, Chef Loo will be responsible for overseeing the menus and staff, in addition to special event operations.

“We are elated to add Chef Loo to our team in Charlotte,” Chef Rocco Whalen said. “He is extremely talented with an impressive culinary background, and we are confident that our clientele will love the inventive plates he’ll bring to the table.”

A Native of Hawaii, Loo most recently served as Chef de Cuisine at Nobu Las Vegas where he was an integral part of the team that helped the restaurant achieve its coveted Michelin Star-rating. Prior to Nobu, Loo held positions at Diamond Head Grill at the W Hotel in Honolulu and led the opening of two other Hawaiian island restaurants. He graduated from Kapi'olani College with a concentration in culinary arts in 2002.

“I’m looking forward to this next chapter in my culinary journey,” Chef Loo said. “I immediately connected with the city of Charlotte and the Fahrenheit family because I feel a sense of community here similar to the one I grew up within Hawaii. I am excited to be a part of this city, the Fahrenheit team, and to deliver a truly enjoyable dining experience to the restaurant’s guests.”

